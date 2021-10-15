National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

