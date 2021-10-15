Natixis Buys 45,360 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Natixis boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,714,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.