Natixis Decreases Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Natixis reduced its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 488,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.26% of DCP Midstream worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE DCP opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

