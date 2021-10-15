Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1,384.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.55% of Perficient worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $34,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $6,178,000.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

PRFT opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

