Natixis Purchases 516,251 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516,251 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.