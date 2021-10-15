NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

NWG opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 206.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of £26.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

