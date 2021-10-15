NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Head to Head Contrast

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.27 -$477.65 million N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.08 $109.65 million $3.57 6.94

Intercorp Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NatWest Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NatWest Group and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 5 3 0 2.22 Intercorp Financial Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21% Intercorp Financial Services 33.32% 18.55% 1.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

