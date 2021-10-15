Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NMM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

