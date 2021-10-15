NEAR Protocol Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.05 or 0.00013109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $211.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00091941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00392978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,055,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.