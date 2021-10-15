Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €87.90 ($103.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.01. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

