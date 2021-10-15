Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $101.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

