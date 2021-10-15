NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 55.7% in September

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.69. 8,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,498. The company has a market cap of $917.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.