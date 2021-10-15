NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 55.7% in September

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NGMS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.69. 8,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,498. The company has a market cap of $917.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
