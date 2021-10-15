Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $86,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.62.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $345.37 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

