Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 119,801 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,801 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $82,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.