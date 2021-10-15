Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 36,058 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,058 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $79,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

