Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $72,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,462.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,359.50. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

