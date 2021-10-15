New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NRZ stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 75.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

