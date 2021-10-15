New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. New Residential Investment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Residential Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 4 0 2.44

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $38.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.72 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.76 Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 8.22 $159.33 million $3.23 9.50

Omega Healthcare Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 61.81% 12.73% 1.81% Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.26% 2.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

