NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.86. 20,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,068,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 361,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

