NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 2,817,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 373.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOF remained flat at $$15.77 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435. NEXON has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

