NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY stock remained flat at $$52.39 during midday trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130. NEXT has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.