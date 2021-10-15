NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.03. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

