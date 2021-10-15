Nord/LB Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.93 ($95.22).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €65.09 ($76.58) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

