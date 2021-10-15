Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

