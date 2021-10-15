Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

