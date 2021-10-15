Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
