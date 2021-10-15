Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

