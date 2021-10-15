Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,313,221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,568,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 480,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 636,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,581,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,847,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after buying an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 446,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,207. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

