Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,278,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $2,359,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.