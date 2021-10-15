Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.80

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

