Northland Securities Begins Coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.02% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IDBA opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.36. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a negative net margin of 1,329.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

