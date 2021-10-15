Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $99.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

