Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.