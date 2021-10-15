Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

