Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,748 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.74 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

