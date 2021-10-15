Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

