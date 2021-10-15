Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

NYSE NUS opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

