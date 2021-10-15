Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.