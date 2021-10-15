Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.