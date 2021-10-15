Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.93. 70,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $398,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 188,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

