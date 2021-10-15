OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of OCA Acquisition worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,067. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

