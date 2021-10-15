OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 189,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of OceanFirst Financial worth $113,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

