Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 24,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,448. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

