Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $735,696.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

