Offshift One Day Trading Volume Tops $494,464.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $494,464.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,412.82 or 1.00011304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00583375 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

