OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000.

NUAG stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

