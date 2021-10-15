OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,154 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.