OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

DWX opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

