OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 478.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

