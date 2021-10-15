OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,820 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

