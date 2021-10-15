OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,319 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $157.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,682 shares of company stock worth $20,815,254. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.